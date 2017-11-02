Assassin's Creed Origins patch adds even more photo mode effects

There's a new patch for Assassin's Creed Origins on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One which improves the game's excellent photo mode.

New photo effects in the game include temperature, tint, saturation, noise, vignette, exposure and depth of field.

Origins' photo mode is truly great. Head over to the Assassin's Creed reddit and you'll find it flooded with beautiful pictures of desert sunsets, random events such as meteor showers, brutal combat shots... and a couple of brilliant bugs:

AC: Origins has a bizarre animal spawn bug and I'm really hoping it doesn't get fixed pic.twitter.com/mcQbhASZe5 — Tom Phillips (@tomphillipsEG) October 30, 2017

Today's patch, numbered 1.03, is available now on PC and PlayStation 4 (the Xbox One gets the update soon). It weighs in at 1.1GB on Steam, 1.3GB on Uplay, 1.5GB on PS4 and 1.8GB on Xbox One.

For prospective Xbox One X users, the update also adds in 4K and Dolby Atmos support, as well as HDR TV support for use on both Xbox One X and PS4.

More than 100 other fixes and updates have been implemented, some of which relate to quests and locations in the game which could be considered spoilers.

With that warning in mind, the full list is available to browse over on Ubisoft's forum.