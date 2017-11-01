Eurogamer.net
PlayStation Plus November lineup has Worms

Bound! Rush of Blood! More!

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

Sony's announced the PlayStation Plus titles for November.

First up is Worms Battlegrounds, which came out on PlayStation 4 in 2014.

Next is Bound, from indie studio Plastic. This platformer supports both PlayStation VR and PS4 Pro.

There are a couple of bonuses: 2016's PSVR exclusive Until Dawn: Rush of Blood and PlayLink title That's You!

Meanwhile, PS3 owners get R-Type Dimensions and Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic. Vita owners get Dungeon Punks and Broken Sword 5: The Serpent's Curse.

All the November games are available to download from 7th November.

