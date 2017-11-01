In Call of Duty: WW2, loot boxes drop from the sky onto Normandy beach and open in front of other players

It looks like some people are playing Call of Duty: WW2 before it officially launches - and are already opening loot boxes.

A video uploaded to the Call of Duty: WW2 subreddit shows how supply drops work. While you're in the new 48-player social space, which is set on Normandy beach, D-Day +3, you find somewhere appropriate for the supply drop to land, press a button then slam! The crate hits the ground and cards spit out of it, just like they did in World War 2.

According to redditor cuzseile, who uploaded the video, the supply drop exists in the game world but other players can't steal it, which you'd expect. But they can see what you get from it, which a bit different for Call of Duty.

Call of Duty's divisive supply crates have been a part of Activision's gargantuan first-person shooter series since 2014's Advanced Warfare. Sledgehammer Games has said all weapon variants and gear variants in WW2's supply drops are cosmetic only, so there are no stat-based variants in play. Fingers crossed the game doesn't end up feeling pay-to-win.

Call of Duty: WW2 comes out this Friday, 3rd November 2017.