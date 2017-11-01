Here's fresh gameplay of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

The developers of Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night have put out a fresh gameplay video showing how the Castlevania spiritual successor is coming along.

The video below shows exploration in a courtyards area, combat and a boss fight.

Here's the official blurb on the boss character from IGA himself:

"Zangetsu is a samurai character we've previously announced. He resents anyone and anything tainted by demonic power. As a result, he's hostile toward Miriam, whose existence is directly connected to the demon ritual. This is also a new stage we're introducing for the first time."

Development of Bloodstained is led by former Castlevania series producer Koji Igarashi. The Japanese developer raised more than $5.5m from Kickstarter to get Bloodstained off the ground. It's due out at some point in 2018.