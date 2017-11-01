Destiny 2 offline tomorrow afternoon

Destiny 2 will be taken offline for much of tomorrow afternoon while scheduled maintenance takes place.

The space loot simulator will be unavailable to log into from 3pm UK time tomorrow. Anyone still playing will be booted out by 4pm.

Bungie will then release a new patch, update 1.0.6, to download and install, before servers return online around 7pm UK time.

The final patch notes won't be live until tomorrow, although we already know Bungie is aiming to fix the Monty Python emote gitch that has let players walk through walls.

That glitch has seen Destiny 2's Trials of the Nine multiplayer tournament called off for the last couple of weeks to prevent cheating.

Next week's update will also make the Crucible's mercy rules a little fairer - so you don't have to wait quite as long before the opposing team is handed victory when they're completely bossing you and your friends.