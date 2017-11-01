Battlefield 1's Nivelle Nights map coming to all players

Some good news from the world of Battlefield 1: the Nivelle Nights map is coming to all players, developer DICE has announced.

This bonus map has been the exclusive preserve of Battlefield 1 Premium Pass and They Shall Not Pass owners since it came out. But now, DICE is making it available to all Battlefield 1 players.

This is good news for the Battlefield 1 community, and a step in the right direction for the game, but there's still a long way to go before DICE eradicates Battlefield 1's split userbase problem.

Unlike Titanfall 2, Battlefield 1 does not make all maps available to all players. Via the release of premium expansions, new maps are introduced to the game, splitting the userbase into the haves and the have nots.

Meanwhile, the new Operation Campaigns is due out early November. You can play Eastern Storm, the first Operation Campaign, soon. But again, this is only for owners of the Battlefield 1 Premium Pass or the standalone Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar expansion.