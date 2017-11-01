Adorable quick-fire action-RPG Cat Quest is heading to Switch next week

Developer The Gentlebros has announced that its delightful quick-fire action-RPG Cat Quest will be clawing its way onto Switch on November 10th.

Cat Quest follows the adventures of a brave feline warrior as he explores the land of Felingard in search of his sister, kidnapped by the evil cat-lord Drakoth. It would be fair to say, however, that Cat Quest's threadbare story is mainly just an excuse to pile on as many cat puns as is legally permissible in a video game.

Thankfully, it plays wonderfully, unfolding as a sort of super-streamlined, isometric open-world action-RPG. Every classic genre trope is present, but it's all been pared back to deliver a fast-paced, surprisingly compelling, arcade-style romp - mixing real-time combat, dungeon crawling, and equipment progression into a breezy pick-up-and-play package.

Cat Quest is already out on PC and mobile, but I reckon it should work particularly well on Switch, what with the system's combination of portability and actual, proper buttons.

Earlier this month, The Gentlebros announced that Cat Quest would be making its way to PlayStation 4 on November 10th, the same day that it arrives on Switch.