Watch Call of Duty: WW2's Carentan in action

Activision has put out a video of multiplayer map Carentan in Call of Duty: WW2.

Carentan is one of the most fondly remembered Call of Duty maps, and it turns up in Sledgehammer's Call of Duty: WW2 as day one DLC for season pass and digital deluxe edition owners of the game. The expectation is Activision will release the map to all players at some point after Call of Duty: WW2 comes out.

Carentan sees players fight through destroyed buildings and fortified streets in a war-torn French town. It made its debut in Infinity Ward's Call of Duty, then popped up again in Call of Duty 2.