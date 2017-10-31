Eurogamer.net
This month's scintillating Splatoon 2 Splatfest asks what temperature you prefer your breakfast

Tough questions for Europe.

By Matt Wales Published

Nintendo has announced the theme of its next Splatoon 2 Splatfest in Europe and it's... well... let's just say that if you thought the whole toilet roll thing was a bit of damp squib, you're probably not going to like this one very much either.

When Splatfest next arrives on November 4th, European participants will be battling it out to decide which is superior: cold breakfasts or...um...warm breakfasts.

That's right! This month's battle lines place soggy cereal and faintly clammy pastries on one side, and tepid sausages and lukewarm scrambled egg on the other. What a time to be alive! Presumably hot breakfasts were deemed as too much of a scolding risk. That Nintendo, always thinking of the children.

If you do happen to have a firm stance on your ideal breakfast temperature, you can cast your vote right now in Inkopolis Square. This month's European Splatfest (which, in fairness, should be considerably more exciting than its theming might suggest) begins on November 4th at 3pm and runs through to 3pm the following day.

