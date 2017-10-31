Nintendo Switch's handheld mode more popular than playing on TV

Switch's handheld mode is slightly more popular than the option of playing the console connected to the TV.

Nintendo has published Switch usage data for Nintendo Account users playing while online, calculated by totting up which play style was used for more than 80 per cent of the time.

The graph, left, shows the largest proportion of Switch owners (around half) do not overly favour handheld or TV play, and instead use both.

After that, undocked handheld play just edges out the Switch's docked TV mode.

Around 30 per cent of Switch owners play undocked for more than 80 per cent of the time.

That's compared to less than 20 per cent of Switch owners who play docked to the TV for more than 80 per cent of the time.

It's an interesting statistic, although hard to draw too much information from. Regardless, it feels like Nintendo's marketing message of being able to play in a variety of ways has filtered through.

