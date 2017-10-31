Jelly Deals: GOG's Halloween Sale is in its final days

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Given that it's Halloween today, it seems topical to mention GOG's Halloween-themed blowout sale is coming to an end soon. You still have a couple of days left to get some form of spook on, however, and GOG has just gone and added a final batch of titles into the sale ranges to mix things up a little.

In addition to the over 300 games on offer, you can get a free copy of Tales from the Borderlands by spending $15 (about £12) or more during the sale, which is quite nice. As this is GOG we're talking about, all games will be of the DRM-free variety, of course.

As if all that wasn't enough, GOG has gone and added a brand new batch of horror titles to its GOG Connect program, meaning you can now access DRM-free copies of certain games if you happen to already own them on Steam. The new titles added include Deadly Premonition, SOMA, Layers of Fear, Observer, The Walking Dead, Sunless Sea, Corpse Party, and more. These are only available for a limited amount of time so be sure to register your stuff while you can.

As for the Halloween sale itself, here's a selection of some the finer things on offer:

Vampire The Masquerade - Bloodlines for £3.79 / $4.99 / €4.29

Shadow Warrior 2 for £13.99 / $15.99 / €17.49

Darkest Dungeon for £7.59 / $9.99 / €9.29

SOMA for £5.69 / $7.49 / €6.29

Hollow Knight for £7.59 / $9.89 / €8.39

Broken Sword Bundle (1-5) for £3.79 / $4.99 / €4.29

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier for £8.59 / $11.24 / €10.39

Return to Castle Wolfenstein for £1.59 / $1.99 / €1.69

Rain World for £7.59 / $9.99 / €9.99

Quake 2 Quad Damage for £2.59 / $3.39 / €2.89

Sunless Sea for £4.79 / $6.29 / €5.39

Observer for £19.59 / $25.49 / €23.79

Hotline Miami 2 for £3.09 / $3.79 / €3.79

Dead Space for £2.99 / $3.99 / €3.99

Grim Fandango Remastered for £2.49 / $3.79 / €3.49

Outlast 2 for £13.89 / $17.99 / €16.89

Kingsway for £4.99 / $6.99 / €7.09

Perception for £13.09 / $17.19 / €17.29

The 11th Hour for 99p / $1.19 / €1.09

Deadly Premonition for £1.89 / $2.49 / €2.19

As of the time of writing, you've got just over two days left to grab any of the games in this sale, but mere hours if you want to have some downloaded just in time to get extra spooky tonight, of course.