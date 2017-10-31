How co-op works in Far Cry 5

As soon as you complete Far Cry 5's tutorial, you can play the open-world shooter co-op online with a friend, Ubisoft has said.

You can play through the entire campaign in co-op. Your Friend for Hire appears as a custom player character and can fight alongside you throughout the game, dropping in and out with full voice-chat support.

You can share ammo and health packs, and can even turn on friendly fire if you fancy living dangerously.

It's worth noting, however, that only the host can accept missions, recruit and command Guns for Hire and keep the progress made in the world. Your friend keeps all their progression as a player, and retains any cash, guns, perks or loot they earn (except items unlocked by missions).

Usefully, Far Cry 5 keeps players together, teleporting one closer to the other if someone wanders too far away. Co-op is restricted to players from your friends list, with no random matchmaking. And of course you can turn the feature off entirely if you'd prefer to play on your own.

