Surprise! Sony releasing dragon flying game Oure on PS4 today

Sony's Paris Games Week conference pre-show stream had a few surprises, one being the release of a charming-looking game called Oure on PlayStation 4 today.

Oure is a dreamlike game about a child who turns into Chinese dragon, exploring fantastical places in order to convince Titans to get back to work. There are puzzles and lovely cloudy words to wriggle through, and it's reminiscent of games like Journey and Abzu.

I can't see Oure listed on the PlayStation Store yet but it is due at some point today.