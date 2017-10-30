Sony's Shadow of the Colossus remake is out next February

Sony's Shadow of the Colossus remake for PlayStation 4 launches on February 6th next year.

To go alongside the newly announced release date, Sony has unveiled a brand-new trailer showing off the remake in all of its hi-fidelity, foliage-quivering glory.

Well, "new" might be overstating the case slightly - it's actually Shadow of the Colossus' classic opening sequence, in which our maudlin hero arrives at the gates of a long-forgotten land in search of...something that shall remain nameless in case you've not played the game before. The video does offer a solid means of comparing the original game's visuals with those of the remake, however.

The Shadow of the Colossus remake was first announced at this year's E3. At the time, Sony's Shuhei Yoshida confirmed that - aside from the obvious visual improvements and some minor control modernisation - it would be "the same" as the 2006 PlayStation 2 original. He also noted that Fumito Ueda, director of the original game, "wasn't that involved".

Speaking shortly after the remake was unveiled, Ueda told Eurogamer that he'd submitted a proposal of changes to Sony, but wasn't sure if they'd get in.