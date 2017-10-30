Rocket League careens onto Switch in November

Developer Psyonix has announced that Rocket League's highly anticipated Switch outing will reach the console on November 14th.

Rocket league for Switch will, of course, offer the game's usual blend of frenetic, four-wheeled ball-shunting both on-the-go and in docked mode, for a more sedentary gaming experience. And if that isn't a unique enough proposition on its own, the Switch version also includes a number of console-exclusive Battlecars and customisation items - including Mario, Luigi, and Metroid inspired vehicle colours, and HATS!

Psyonix says Rocket League will cost $19.99 USD when it hits the Switch eShop on November 14th, or the equivalent in reassuring local monies.