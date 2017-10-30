Eurogamer.net
  • PlayStation 4

Robo-crocs and hawks in new Horizon: The Frozen Wilds trailer

Expansion out next week.

By Robert Purchese Published

Roughly a week to go until Horizon Zero Dawn expansion The Frozen Wilds comes out, on 7th November, and Sony has released a quick refresher video about what to expect.

Robo-crocs, hawks and giant burrowing creatures all await Aloy as she ventures to the snowy north. We also get a glimpse at some new outfits, some of which are very ornate and elaborate.

The Frozen Wilds will cost £16 and opens a whole new zone to explore. You're off to uncover the mysteries of The Mountain - no not him from Game of Thrones.

About Robert Purchese

Picture of Robert.

Bertie is a senior staff writer. He's part of the furniture here, a friendly chair, and reports on all kinds of things, the stranger the better. @Clert on Twitter.

Comments (4)

Create an account

OR