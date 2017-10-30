LocoRoco 2, Moss release dates detailed

LocoRoco 2 will launch for PlayStation 4 on 9th December, Sony just announced via PlayStation's Paris Games Week press briefing pre-stream.
Beautiful PlayStation VR game Moss will launch in February 2018, meanwhile.
The pre-stream also showed off a selection of other upcoming indies, including the promising-looking temporal-control platformer The Gardens Between.
Top-down Hotline Miami meets Sleeping Dogs game The Hong Kong Massacre looked absolutely fitting to its name, meanwhile:
Just revealed: The Hong Kong Massacre, a shooter with killer style. Watch live: https://t.co/JJbwhw4rl2 #PlayStationPGW pic.twitter.com/blohRITN9f— PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 30, 2017
PlayStation VR was also serviced with a couple of new upcoming titles, such as Megalith:
Control a titan and become a god in Megalith, a new PS VR hero shooter scheduled for 2018. More PS VR reveals now: https://t.co/JJbwhw4rl2 pic.twitter.com/E8wbTeLlyA— PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 30, 2017
