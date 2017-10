Sucker Punch, developer of inFamous and Sly Cooper, has shown off its new project - an open world samurai game named Ghost of Tsushima.

The reveal came today, at the opening of PlayStation's Paris Games Week press briefing.

Introducing Ghost of Tsushima, the next open-world adventure from Sucker Punch Productions. pic.twitter.com/SDidqahsor — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 30, 2017

Here's the reveal trailer:

There's no release date.