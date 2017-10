Rounding off its Paris Games Week conference, Sony has offered up five new minutes of The Last of Us Part 2. It's not very jolly.

In fact, it's an incredibly grim sequence, with a lot of genuinely unpleasant violence. You can check out the extended sequence below - but you have been warned.

What a hoot, eh? Hopefully the final game will offer some respite from all that relentless misery. Maybe cheer things up a bit with a mid-game musical number?