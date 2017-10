The new racing game from MotorStorm developer Evolution Studios, and Codemasters, was revealed during Sony's Paris Games Week show. It's called Onrush and it's coming summer 2018.

Onrush looks like MotorStorm crossed with Trackmania. Bikes and buggies smash and crash as they pull off massive jumps and find their way - at breakneck speed - across huge levels. It's loud and fast.

Onrush is coming to PS4 and Xbox One.