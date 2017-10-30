Eurogamer.net
Blood & Truth is a new Cockney spy shooter from Sony's London Studio

On your Marks.

By Matt Wales Published

Sony has announced Blood & Truth for PSVR, a new game from The Getaway developer London Studio.

Blood & Truth is set in modern day London "against the city's backdrop of glamour and grit". You play as Ryan Marks, an elite Special Forces soldier on a mission to save his family from a ruthless criminal overlord. Once you've strapped on your PSVR headset, that should look a little something like this:

It's all a little bit shooty, a little bit sneaky, and an awful lot Cockney and looks pretty intriguing all told. There doesn't appear to be any word on a release date for London Studio's new game at present, however.

