Assassin's Creed Origins physical sales roughly on par with Syndicate's

Assassin's Creed Origins has taken the UK chart top spot with physical sales roughly equal to that of Assassin's Creed Syndicate.

Physical sales on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were just a few copies lower than Syndicate's equivalent total back in 2015, although the rise of digital sales since then will likely push Origins' overall result comfortably higher.

(UK numbers company Chart-Track does not count digital console or PC sales.)

Still, Syndicate marked a low sales point in the Assassin's Creed franchise, so coming in at around the same total is not too much cause for celebration. Syndicate was the lowest-selling in the series except for 2014's Rogue, which was designed as a game for last-gen consoles and released alongside 2014's other AC game, Unity.

Super Mario Odyssey, meanwhile, was a smash hit for Nintendo. Its sales actually weren't far off those of Assassin's, and yet Mario is a Switch exclusive.

Odyssey is the Nintendo Switch's biggest game launch to date (beating Zelda: Breath of the Wild at the console's launch) and the sixth biggest Nintendo launch of all time in the UK. Its launch sales are higher than any game launch on Wii U.

Last week's other big launch, Wolfenstein 2, entered the chart's fourth place - but sales were down by more than half on Wolfenstein 1.

Just Dance 2018 charted in 23rd, meanwhile. Of all the formats it launched on, it sold best on Wii. Yes, the original Wii. (Followed by Switch, Xbox One and then Wii U.)

The full chart rundown lies below: