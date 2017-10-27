Here's the first full trailer for the Papers, Please film

Back in August I reported on the teaser trailer for the promising-looking short film based on Papers, Please. Now, the people behind the project have released its first full trailer, and it looks awesome.

The short film is directed by up-and-coming Russian movie maker Nikita Ordynskiy, who told Eurogamer the Papers, Please project is a totally independent film, with no support from a studio. "This is a indie film based on a indie game," Ordynskiy said.

The Papers, Please short film does, however, have the full support of the game's creator, Lucas Pope, who Ordynskiy said has been involved with everything from the script to production.

The film is a border control thriller. The unnamed inspector from the video game is played by Igor Savochkin, a Russian actor who starred in Leviathan and Night Watch. The trailer shows the Grestin border control checkpoint from the video game, and references the fictional community country Arstotzka. It sounds like something big is going down, which perhaps relates to a plot point from the video game.

It looks like there are a few interesting characters who turn up at the inspector's booth, too. Fingers crossed Jorji Costava turns up.

For more on the movie, check out the Papers, Please film Facebook group.