Warframe dev 'hits pause' on deck-building shooter The Amazing Eternals

Warframe developer Digital Extremes has announced that it will "hit the pause button" on its in-produciton shooter The Amazing Eternals.

"After many discussions internally on the state of The Amazing Eternals," the studio said in a statement posted to its official forum, "we have decided to hit the pause button on development at this time. This decision didn't come lightly. We worked hard to make a game that we are proud to say was shaping up to have great potential."

The Amazing Eternals was first announced under the codename Keystone back in May this year, and it was only in August that its final name - and first gameplay footage - was revealed.

The Amazing Eternals was a bit of a high concept affair; it was a free-to-play competitive "hero shooter" that attempted to fuse retro-pulp first-person action with deck-building card strategy. The idea was that you could crack open your deck during a match and use cards to trigger powers, weapons and buffs.

At the time of The Amazing Eternals' full reveal, Digital Extremes launched a Founders Program so that interested parties could, essentially, buy their way into the Closed Beta - and it sounds like this is where things started to come undone.

"Unfortunately," the studio explained, "the game wasn't attracting players fast enough to support a viable matchmaking player base with the current game design direction, which is the lifeblood of this type of game. So, with heavy hearts, we're taking a step back to reevaluate the design and may revisit our intrepid heroes in the future."

Refunds will be issued to all Founders Program members over a 72-hour period starting today, October 26th. These, says Digital Extremes, may take 3 to 5 business days to process. The Amazing Eternals' servers will remain live until 11:59pm ET on November 2nd.

"For those players who believed in what we were making and invested their hard-earned cash into the Founders Program," the studio said, "we are humbled by and grateful for your dedication and support."

"This was a hard decision to make and we can't thank you enough for your incredible support throughout development. The Amazing Eternals will live on through all of you who were there to make it happen."