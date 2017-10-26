November Xbox Live Games with Gold titles announced

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold titles for November.

Xbox One Xbox Live Gold members can download Ubisoft's racing game Trackmania Turbo for free during November.

Telltale's Tales from the Borderlands Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) is a free download for Gold members from 16th November to 15th December.

Moving on to Xbox 360, from 1st November Nights into Dreams (the Xbox Live Arcade version released in 2012) is a free download for Gold members until 15th November. Then, on 16th November, The Farm 51's Deadfall Adventures is free through to 30th November. Both are backwards compatible on Xbox One.