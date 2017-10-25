Jelly Deals: GAME is selling PlayStation VR with Resi 7, GT Sport and more for £350

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Virtual reality, no longer a concept doomed to reside only in memories of 90s toy shop kiosks and episodes of GamesMaster, is now a real thing that you can spend money on. While PC users are spoiled for choice when it comes to VR headsets, PlayStation 4 owners rely on Sony's official first-party headset, which has rarely seen a discount since it launched around this time last year.

Over at GAME right now, however, you can pick up a bundle that'll save you a stack of cash if you've been thinking of picking one of these things up. Head there and you can get a PSVR headset along with the PlayStation Camera, PS VR Worlds, Gran Turismo Sport Limited Edition, Resident Evil 7 and a two-month NOW TV Entertainment Pass, all in one big bundle for £349.99. There's free delivery on that too, which is nice.

Of course, the thing to bear in mind here is that this is most likely the original model of the PSVR headset (CUH-ZVR1) and not the newer revision that Sony is introducing this month, which would explain why GAME is keen to discount the remaining stock. Having said that, with the newer version of the headset being a minor alteration (HDR passthrough and slightly different headphones), it might be a good chance to grab a bargain if the newer model doesn't particularly strike you as necessary.

PlayStation VR headset with PS Camera, PS VR Worlds, Gran Turismo Sport, Resident Evil 7 and 2 month NOW TV Entertainment pass for £349.99 from GAME

It's your call, ultimately, but unless you have a need for that HDR passthrough you likely won't see much of a difference between the models and, as such, can grab much more for your money while stock lasts.