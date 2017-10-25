Freddy Krueger comes to Dead by Daylight this week

Melty-faced '80s horror icon Freddy Krueger will join asymmetrical multiplayer slash-'em-up Dead by Daylight on October 26th, developer Behaviour Interactive has announced.

The only other piece of notable information released so far is that cinema's greatest sleep-botherer will arrive as part of a new A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter pack.

That's significant insofar as Dead by Daylight's 'Chapter' DLC traditionally includes a new survivor and a new map (AKA Realm), alongside a new killer. By contrast, Dead by Daylight's 'Paragraph' DLC packs only include killers.

Hopefully that means that the Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter will offer a reasonably substantial treat for Halloween, and not just Freddy in his favourite jumper.

Freddy Krueger is the third classic horror movie villain to join the ranks of Dead by Daylight's slaughtermeisters, following in the bloody footsteps of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Leatherface and Halloween's Michael Myers.

Previous Chapter packs have cost £4.99 on Steam and £6-7 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4, so it's a fair bet that the A Nightmare on Elm Street Chapter pack will follow suit.