Nintendo reveals Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp, its next free-to-play mobile game

Nintendo has finally detailed its Animal Crossing mobile game, named Pocket Camp. It's set to launch as a free-to-play game for iPhone, iPad and Android devices in late November.

Australian Android owners can play now, however, as part of a limited test.

So, what is Pocket Camp? In short, it looks like an expanded version of Animal Crossing: New Leaf's campsite gameplay. Playing as a new campsite resident you have your own camper van to upgrade and decorate, and campsite to fill with items.

Nintendo showed off Pocket Camp for the first time in a 13-minute video. You can watch it in full below:

Furniture and other objects can be crafted from resources you find in the environment - by hopping in your camper van you can fast travel to other spots, such as Animal Crossing's traditional tropical island, or a beach to fish and gather shells.

The usual Animal Crossing shops will be present so you can customise your character's clothes or shoes, and purchase new furniture.

As for microtransactions, you can pay to speed up gameplay using a secondary currency, Leaf Tickets. These will let you skip collecting a specific crafting resource, or complete an in-development building project which would otherwise take days of real-world time.

The images above show how Leaf Tickets will be used in the game - and you can also see a promotion for them pop up during gameplay.

How will it all feel? We'll looking forward to trying it out for ourselves when it arrives here next month. Now, isn't it time for Animal Crossing on Switch please?