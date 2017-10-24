Switch gets its first proper seasonal eShop sale for Halloween

Nintendo's Halloween sale has begun in Europe, and it brings with it a range of loosely-spookily-themed discounts on Switch, 3DS, and Wii U.

It will run for a week, and marks the first proper seasonal eShop sale for Switch. The range of discounts on the console is, admittedly, smaller than on 3DS and Wii U, and the savings aren't spectacular - but the games are certainly good enough to make the few-bob discount a decent proposition if you were already considering picking them up.

As tends to be the case with eShop sales, you'll almost certainly be able to find physical versions of these Switch, 3DS, and Wii U games more heavily discounted in shops and online by this point, but fans of digital downloads might find these listing worthwhile. All discounted Switch titles are currently residing snuggly in the recently added 'Current Offers' section of the console's eShop, and they're conveniently listed below.

Note that while Astro Bears Party, The Bridge, Count Lucanor, Don't Knock Twice, and Vaccine are all currently listed in the eShop's 'offers' section, they're not technically part of the Halloween sale and will likely return to normal price soon.

Switch

Axiom Verge - £13.49 (usually £14.99)

The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ - £32.39 (usually £34.99)

Butcher - £7.19 (usually £8.99)

Bulb Boy - £5.03 (usually £7.19)

Cave Story+ - £24.29 (usually £26.99)

Dark Witch Music - £6.29 (usually £6.99)

Disgaea 5 Complete - £41.66 (usually £49.99)

Gonner - £7.64 (usually £8.99)

Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition - £7.19 (usually £8.99)

Phantom Trigger - £6.74 (usually £13.99)

Severed - £10.79 (usually £13.49)

Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment - £7.19 (usually £8.99)

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - £17.99 (usually £22.49)

Snake Pass - £7.99 (usually £15.99)

Thimbleweed Park - £12.74 (usually £14.99)

Meanwhile, over on 3DS and Wii U, the various discounted titles are perhaps a little more thematically appropriate for the Halloween season. The likes of Luigi's Mansion 2 and Super Castlevania IV get a reduction on 3DS, while Bayonetta 2 and Resident Evil 4: Wii Edition lose a bit off the top on Wii U, as you can see below.

Incidentally I've missed out the not-quite-essential likes of Darts Up 3D, so this isn't a completely exhaustive list. You might want to have an eShop explore of your own.

Nintendo 3DS

3D Altered Beast - £2.24 (usually £4.49)

The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth - £12.14 (usually £13.49)

BoxBoy - £3.36 (usually £4.49)

BoxBoxBoy - £3.36 (usually £4.49)

Bye-Bye BoxBoy - £3.36 (usually £4.49)

Castlevania - £3.14 (usually £4.49)

Castlevania: The Adventure - £1.88 (usually £2.69)

Castlevania II: Simon's Quest - £2.49 (usually £3.59)

Castlevania III - £3.14 (usually £4.49)

Devilish Brain Training - £16.66 (usually £24.99)

Gargoyle's Quest - £2.49 (usually £3.59)

Gargoyle's Quest II - £3.14 (usually £4.49)

Ghosts 'n Goblins - £3.14 (usually £4.49)

Legend of the Dark Witch 2 - £5.51 (usually £6.89)

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D - £26.66 (usually £39.99)

Luigi's Mansion 2 - £12.79 (usually £15.99)

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor Overclocked - £8.99 (usually £29.99)

Shin Megami Tensei: Devil Survivor 2 Record Breaker - £17.49 (usually £34.99)

Shin Megami Tensei: Soul Hackers - £6.74 (usually £8.99)

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - £17.99 (usually £22.49)

Super Castlevania IV - £4.99 (usually £7.19)

Super Castlevania X - 4.99 7.19

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts - £4.99 (usually £7.19)

Yo-Kai Watch - £24.99 (usually £34.99)

Wii U