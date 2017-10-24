South Park: The Fractured But Whole free trial starts today

Ubisoft has announced a South Park: The Fractured But Whole free trial will be available for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 from today.

The trial will allow players to sample the game, with no alterations to gameplay except a one-hour playtime restriction. After this time, players will be given the option to purchase the full game, moving their progress and saved content to the full title.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole has, predictably, gathered some criticism over its content, specifically the game's character creator which sees the difficulty slider changing the colour of your skin.

In Eurogamer's South Park: The Fractured But Whole review, Phil Iwaniuk called the title "an RPG with tangible qualities and enjoyable passages, but without the bite or imagination you'd expect of the name".

"For anyone who grew up with the TV show, there's still some thrill to be had in simply walking around that familiar town, rubbing shoulders with its famous denizens and savouring the feeling of having an episode play out around you."