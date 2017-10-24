Night in the Woods coming to mobile in 2018

Night in the Woods will launch for smartphones next year.

The team behind the coming-of-age adventure announced, via Twitter, Night in the Woods will be coming to mobile devices at some point in 2018.

ANNOUNCING:

Night In The Woods

Mobile

2018 pic.twitter.com/6hTjGLVTWD — Night In The Woods (@NightInTheWoods) October 23, 2017

Night in the Woods sees players step into the shoes of 20-year-old Mae Borowski, a recent college drop-out who returns to her home town only to discover it, and her friends, have changed since her departure. Mae struggles to come to terms with her past, adulthood and the sinister undertones of sleepy Possum Springs.

So far there are no further details on the mobile launch, such as a specific date, price or which mobile platforms the game will be available on.