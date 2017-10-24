Gears of War 4 campaign runs at 60fps on Xbox One X

You can play Gears of War 4's campaign at 60 frames per second - if you choose performance mode.

Microsoft published a video, below, outlining the enhancements Xbox One X brings to The Coalition's action game, and it reveals performance mode. This lets players for the first time run campaign and horde at up to 60fps on console. On Xbox One, both run at 30fps.

Gears 4 includes two preferred rendering options: visuals and performance. Performance, as mentioned, puts frame-rate first. With it the campaign and horde mode run at 60fps and 1080p resolution. This includes higher resolution textures and some of the new enhanced graphical features available in visuals mode.

Visuals mode pushes the graphics. This uses Ultra Quality Textures and runs the game at 4K (3840x2160) resolution. It runs campaign and horde mode at 30fps.

Performance mode is a useful option for those who prefer frame-rate boosts to resolution improvements. Most developers opt to push their games at 4K resolution on Xbox One X, although Crystal Dynamics' Rise of the Tomb Raider is another example of a game that gives players the option to play in 60fps.

As you'd expect, versus mode runs at a "rock solid" 60fps in both rendering modes, with adaptive resolution scaling.

Gears of War 4 gets its free update on 7th November to coincide with the release of the Xbox One X.

Meanwhile, Microsoft announced a few Xbox 360 games that run at a higher resolution on Xbox One X. These games are Halo 3, Fallout 3, Oblivion and Assassin's Creed.