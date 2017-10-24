Battleborn's final update out now

Battleborn's final update has gone live as developer Gearbox moves across to work on the next Borderlands game.

Battleborn's autumn update is the multiplayer shooter's last patch. It adds skins, taunts, titles and finishers. There are some gameplay balance tweaks and bug fixes, too. The patch notes are over on Gearbox's website.

The servers will be up and active "for the foreseeable future", according to Gearbox. So Battleborn should remain playable for a while yet.

Battleborn came out in May 2016 and struggled after running up against similar hero-based multiplayer shooter Overwatch. Gearbox stuck with the game in the short term, announcing a raft of balance patches and content updates. But the audience for the game failed to grow, despite the best efforts of it small but loyal player-base. In June, Gearbox launched a free trial that made Battleborn free-to-play in a last ditch attempt to rekindle interest in the game.

Now, all eyes now turn to Borderlands 3, which has yet to be officially announced but which everyone knows is Gearbox's next major title.