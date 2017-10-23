Watch: We go hands-on with Total War's new Mortal Empires campaign

This week sees the campaign maps for Total War: Warhammer 1 and 2 being combined in a new mode called Mortal Empires. If you own both games, this'll arrive as a free update on Thursday, offering the most detailed Total War campaign to date. It'll also be offering the longest time between turns, but so far, that seems a sacrifice worth making.

We've played it for ourselves and you can join me in the video below as I take a look around the full map and set up a massive custom battle.

Mortal Empires will continue to be updated as new DLC is introduced to Total War: Warhammer 2 and there's an even larger combined campaign in the works that'll arrive alongside the third game.