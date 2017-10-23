Original Xbox Star Wars: KOTOR downloadable ahead of back-compat launch

Half a dozen games for the original Xbox, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, are now available to digitally download ahead of their launch as Xbox One backwards compatible titles.

Microsoft has yet to announce the games as being playable on Xbox One, but you can already see them on the Xbox Games on Demand store (spotted by Lifelower).

For now, it looks like they are playable on Xbox 360 only.

Some original Xbox games just got digital release. https://t.co/e9kIClfVOR pic.twitter.com/j32GAa05GY — lifelower (@lifelower) October 23, 2017

Over the weekend, an image popped up online purportedly showing the initial range of backwards compatible Xbox titles. All six of the games added for digital download today are present in that graphic:

The list includes, clockwise:

Dead to Rights

Fusion Frenzy

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Crimson Skies

Psychonauts

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

Bloodrayne 2

Pirates!

Ninja Gaiden Black

King of Fighters: Neowave

Red Faction 2

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Microsoft announced backwards compatibility with the original Xbox back in June, during its E3 2017 press conference.

At the time, Crimson Skies was touted as the first original Xbox game which will get backwards compatibility.