Original Xbox Star Wars: KOTOR downloadable ahead of back-compat launch

Half a dozen games for the original Xbox, including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, are now available to digitally download ahead of their launch as Xbox One backwards compatible titles.
Microsoft has yet to announce the games as being playable on Xbox One, but you can already see them on the Xbox Games on Demand store (spotted by Lifelower).
For now, it looks like they are playable on Xbox 360 only.
Some original Xbox games just got digital release. https://t.co/e9kIClfVOR pic.twitter.com/j32GAa05GY— lifelower (@lifelower) October 23, 2017
Over the weekend, an image popped up online purportedly showing the initial range of backwards compatible Xbox titles. All six of the games added for digital download today are present in that graphic:
original Xbox back-compat games pic.twitter.com/aU83sbc0t4— WalkingCat (@h0x0d) October 21, 2017
The list includes, clockwise:
- Dead to Rights
- Fusion Frenzy
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
- Crimson Skies
- Psychonauts
- Grabbed by the Ghoulies
- Bloodrayne 2
- Pirates!
- Ninja Gaiden Black
- King of Fighters: Neowave
- Red Faction 2
- Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Microsoft announced backwards compatibility with the original Xbox back in June, during its E3 2017 press conference.
At the time, Crimson Skies was touted as the first original Xbox game which will get backwards compatibility.
Your original Xbox discs will work. Digital licenses will carry over. AND you can system-link play across all three generations.— Albert Penello (@albertpenello) June 12, 2017
