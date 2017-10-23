Eurogamer.net
  • Wii
  • 3DS
  • Wii U
  • Switch

Jelly Deals: Splatoon 2 amiibo down to £9.99 today

Hey boy. Hey girl. Superstar Inkling. Here we go.

By Jamie Wallace Published

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

If there's one thing Nintendo does well, it's generating hype in a fascinating number of different ways. When amiibo first came along, it was easy to dismiss the idea as Nintendo cashing in on the success of Skylanders with its own range of tiny NFC-enabled figurines. To some extent, that was true - but in true Nintendo form, amiibo took off in a huge way and has been a massive deal for collectors ever since.

The problem with amiibo, for the most part, is that every time Nintendo releases a new set they tend to sell out swiftly and prices get inflated.

splatoon_2_amiibo_640x306

With that in mind, it's nice to see this trio of Splatoon 2 amiibo back in stock at Amazon UK right now, priced up at £9.99 each. That's cheaper than amiibo sell for brand new, and you'll be able to get all three of the latest run of Splatoon 2 amiibo for just shy of £30 all-in.

As with seemingly all amiibo deals, stock on this one is likely to sell out sooner rather than later, so if you've been waiting on this one you may want to grab it.

About Jamie Wallace

Picture of Jamie.

Jamie joined Gamer Network as a commercial writer in 2016 and immediately placed a respectable fourth in his first office poker tournament. He can usually be found trying in vain to contain his fandom for Metal Gear Solid.

Comments (2)

Create an account

OR