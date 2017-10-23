Here's your Dragon Ball FighterZ release date

Promising fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ comes out on 26th January 2018, Bandai Namco has announced. That's for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2.5D fighter from Arc System Works, the developer of the critically acclaimed BlazBlue series. It is of course based on the Dragon Ball franchise.
Each player picks three character to form a team, and you switch between them during a match. Like Capcom's Marvel vs. Capcom, you can all in other characters to perform an assist. Expect over-the-top special moves and hundred digit combos.
Today, Bandai Namco announced two new characters for the game: Nappa and Captain Ginyu. Captain Ginyu is a powerful character who can switch himself with the opponent's fighter until the end of the fight. Nappa is a heavy type character who uses the Saibamen to attack the enemy.
New story mode details were revealed. Here's the official blurb on the new Link system:
- Composed of three different parts, the story mode will allow players to experience three different perspectives each offering different details and secrets about the story.
- Players will first play the Super Warriors Arc from the perspective of the Saiyans, followed by the Super Villain Arc from the perspective of the enemies and finally the Android Arc from the perspective of the Androids.
- By taking part in different fighting combinations included in these three chapters, players will be able to level up their characters and get a full understanding of the amazing Dragon Ball FighterZ scenario!
- The story mode map will also surprise players by allowing tactical moves as you will have different options for their next destination. This strategical choice will have an impact on fighting abilities in future fights!
