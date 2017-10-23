Here's your Dragon Ball FighterZ release date

Promising fighting game Dragon Ball FighterZ comes out on 26th January 2018, Bandai Namco has announced. That's for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is a 2.5D fighter from Arc System Works, the developer of the critically acclaimed BlazBlue series. It is of course based on the Dragon Ball franchise.

Each player picks three character to form a team, and you switch between them during a match. Like Capcom's Marvel vs. Capcom, you can all in other characters to perform an assist. Expect over-the-top special moves and hundred digit combos.

Today, Bandai Namco announced two new characters for the game: Nappa and Captain Ginyu. Captain Ginyu is a powerful character who can switch himself with the opponent's fighter until the end of the fight. Nappa is a heavy type character who uses the Saibamen to attack the enemy.

New story mode details were revealed. Here's the official blurb on the new Link system: