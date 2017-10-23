Gran Turismo Sport finishes first in UK chart

Gran Turismo Sport is the UK's number one game, with almost three times as many physical launch week sales as racing game rival Forza 7 managed.

Data from Chart-Track reveals Gran Turismo Sport, the first in Sony's long-running racing sim series to launch on PlayStation 4, had better week one unit sales than both the original Gran Turismo, which launched on PS1 back in 1998, and the last version, Gran Turismo 6, which launched on PS3 back in 2013.

But Gran Turismo Sport's sales success is dwarfed by the series high - 2010's Gran Turismo 5 had week one sales over three times higher.

Still, it looks like Sony will celebrate the launch of Gran Turismo Sport, which our resident petrol-head Martin Robinson recommended in his review.

Meanwhile, Ubisoft's South Park: The Fractured but Whole matched the week one sales units of predecessor South Park: The Stick of Truth, which launched back in 2014. 2K's WWE 2K18 launched with sales down on WWE 2K17, but revenue was higher because of the success of the £79.99 Deluxe and £129.99 Collector's Editions.

Elsewhere, Nintendo's Fire Emblem Warriors came in at 16th, THQ Nordic's Elex debuted at 25 and Rebellion's Rogue Trooper Redux charted at 37.

Here's this week's top 10: