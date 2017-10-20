Sensible Soccer spiritual successor Sociable Soccer kicks off on Steam

Sociable Soccer, the Sensible Soccer-style football game, is out now on Steam as an Early Access title. It costs £14.99.

Sociable Soccer is a fast-paced arcadey football game designed by Jon Hare, the designer of the Sensible Soccer games. It launches with over 1000 teams, over 30,000 players, a local multiplayer mode (online multiplayer is on its way soon, apparently), and 67 leagues, cups and tournaments.

The game's had an interesting journey, going from Kickstarter flop to Steam Early Access. You can read all about it over at our feature on Sociable Soccer. Console versions are planned for next year.