Jelly Deals: Nintendo Switch reduced to £260 today

Right now (and probably not for much longer), you can pick up a Nintendo Switch for one of the lowest prices the console has ever been available for.

SimplyGames is selling both the Grey and Neon versions of the console for £259.99 at the time of writing, with free next-day delivery thrown in there as a nie bonus.

This is the second cheapest price the Switch has been available for in the UK - the cheapest being £255 when Tesco introduced a money off tech voucher temporarily.

As is the nature of these offers, this will likely sell out quickly, and we're unlikely to see big discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles past this price on Black Friday, so you may want to snap this one up while you still can.