PlayStation is touring the UK to promote PSVR in the run-up to Christmas

Sony has announced that it'll be taking PlayStation VR on the road, visiting nine UK cities in the run-up to Christmas.

PlayStation's Live The Game tour, to give it the event its full, official name, begins on October 25th, and runs right through until December 19th. It will be making stops at shopping centres in Cardiff, Reading, Newcastle, Birmingham, Southampton, Milton Keynes, Manchester, London, Glasgow, and Nottingham, along the way.

PlayStation VR is positioned as the star of the show, and visitors will have the chance to test out the likes of Real Driving Simulator, GT Sport, Superhot VR, and Moss. Outside of VR, FIFA 18 will be on-hand to entertain the masses, as will Knowledge is Power - the new PlayStation 4 quiz game that can be played using your phone. Sadly, things are a little less thrilling for those in the Cardiff area - only GT Sport will be available to play here.

Should you wish to give PSVR a whirl, or simply get out of the house, the complete tour schedule is available in unexpurgated detail on Sony's Try PSVR website. Alternatively, it's available in somewhat truncated form below:

October 25th-29th: St David's, Cardiff

October 30th-November 5th: The Oracle, Reading

November 1st-7th: Intu Eldon Square, Newcastle

November 9th-19th: Grand Central, Birmingham

November 13th-19th: Westquay, Southampton

November 21st-27th: Intu Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes

November 23rd-December 3rd: Westfield Stratford City, London

December 11th-17th: Intu Braehead, Glasgow

December 13th-19th: Intu Victoria Centre, Nottingham

All this activity is tied to the new PlayStation VR Starter Pack bundle, which launches on October 24th. It includes a PSVR, the PlayStation Camera, and a copy of PlayStation VR Worlds for £349.99, and if you get one October 31st, GT Sport should be tossed in for free.