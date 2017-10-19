Jelly Deals: Some great PS4 Pro bundles this week

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

From the looks of things, Sony is gearing up for a fight just ahead of the Xbox One X launch early next month - or perhaps it's a sign of Black Friday deals to come - as there are a number of great value PS4 Pro bundles available this week with multiple games thrown in.

The first one to check out is over at ShopTo currently, where you can pick up a 1TB PS4 Pro console with FIFA 18 packed right in and get three free games of your choice (from a selection, of course). That whole lot costs £349.85, with free delivery as the cherry on top.

As for the freebies, you get FIFA 18 in the box but you're free to pick three of the below games to add in:

Uncharted: Drake's Fortune Remastered

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Remastered

Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception Remastered

Dishonored 2 Limited Edition

Doom

Fallout 4

If that's not enough for you, you can throw a copy of Everybody's Golf in there too for an extra £22.85, bringing the total up to £372.70.

PS4 Pro 1TB console with FIFA 18 and three free selected games for £349.85 from ShopTo

You can also get the same bundle with a copy of Gran Turismo Sport instead of FIFA 18, if that's your thing.

PS4 Pro 1TB console with Gran Turismo Sort and three free selected games for £349.85 from ShopTo

Alternatively, you can head over to Argos and pick up a PS4 Pro 1TB console, again with FIFA 18 packed in, and get a copy of Fallout 4 as an added bonus for £329.99. You get free delivery with that one, though Click and Collect should be an option in most areas of the UK, too.

PS4 Pro 1TB console with FIFA 18 and Fallout 4 for £329.99 from Argos

If FIFA isn't your thing, you can head to GAME and grab the Limited Edition 'Glacier White' PS4 Pro 1TB with Destiny 2, the game's Expansion Pass, plus copies of Doom, Dishonored 2 and Fallout 4, all for £349.99.

PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White with Destiny 2, Expansion Pass, Doom, Dishonored 2 and Fallout 4 for £349.99 from GAME

No doubt, this is only the tip of the iceberg in terms of PlayStation console deals. While it's unlikely we'll see a big price cut for the PS4 Pro for Black Friday, keep your eyes peeled for bundles like these to become a much more regular thing as the weeks go on.