Jelly Deals: Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids and Lego City Undercover for £300

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

With Black Friday 2017 happening in a matter of weeks, you'd be forgiven for thinking holding onto your money and waiting things out is a better plan than splurging early. In certain cases, you'd be right, though one thing less than likely to see a significant discount this year is Nintendo Switch consoles.

What we will see, rather than discounts, is bundles - likely lots of them. As it turns out, Tesco Direct is getting in on the action a little early by putting together a rare Switch bundle in the form of this pack containing a Neon Switch console alongside Lego City Undercover and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, which altogether costs you 299.99.

As the Switch retails at 279.99. that means you're paying 10 per game, which isn't anything to scoff at, especially when these consoles have only recently managed to find a way to stay in stock.

If you choose to go for this one, you can opt to Click and Collect at a local Tesco store or get home delivery for free.

Nintendo Switch Neon with Lego City Undercover and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for 299.99 from Tesco Direct