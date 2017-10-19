Jelly Deals: Nintendo Switch with Mario + Rabbids and Lego City Undercover for £300

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

With Black Friday 2017 happening in a matter of weeks, you'd be forgiven for thinking holding onto your money and waiting things out is a better plan than splurging early. In certain cases, you'd be right, though one thing less than likely to see a significant discount this year is Nintendo Switch consoles.

What we will see, rather than discounts, is bundles - likely lots of them. As it turns out, Tesco Direct is getting in on the action a little early by putting together a rare Switch bundle in the form of this pack containing a Neon Switch console alongside Lego City Undercover and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, which altogether costs you £299.99.

As the Switch retails at £279.99. that means you're paying £10 per game, which isn't anything to scoff at, especially when these consoles have only recently managed to find a way to stay in stock.

If you choose to go for this one, you can opt to Click and Collect at a local Tesco store or get home delivery for free.

Nintendo Switch Neon with Lego City Undercover and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for £299.99 from Tesco Direct