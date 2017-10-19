Jelly Deals: Blue Yeti USB microphone reduced to £79.99

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

If you're particularly tech-savvy or just have a soft spot for recording equipment, you will have no doubt encountered the Blue Yeti USB microphone before. For everyone else, here's what you should know - the Blue Yeti is one of the most-used and best-rated USB microphones on the market, used by countless podcasters, Twitch streamers and YouTubers for quite a few years now.

With good reason, too. Blue is a company that has been consistent in putting out high-quality microphones that don't often break the bank and the Yeti is the company's frontrunner, a near-perfect balance between tech, quality and affordability.

Normally, the Blue Yeti costs £120 wherever you look, but for a limited time right now, Amazon UK is discounting the price of the Silver Blue Yeti USB microphone to £79.99, a rare saving of £40. This particular model features a tri-capsule array with three condenser capsules as a selector that allows you to switch between cardioid, bidirectional, omnidirectional and stereo settings. It's also about as plug-and-play as a microphone can get, working on both PC and Mac.

Whether you're one of those Twitch streaming types or you're looking for a cheaper way to record music in your bedroom (or anything in between), this one might be worth a look, especially with this discount.

Blue Yeti Silver USB Microphone for £79.99 from Amazon UK