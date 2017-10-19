Hearthstone's Halloween event lets you pick cards from two classes in Arena mode

Hearthstone is getting a cool new feature for Halloween - the ability to pick cards from two classes when starting an Arena run.

It's a first for Hearthstone, which has previously stuck rigidly to its hero class system (although certain cards in last year's Gadgetzan expansion could be used by multiple classes).

There's a Halloween-themed Tavern Brawl as well, with a passive Hero Power for use and costumes to wear.

Blizzard is also giving away some freebies - a Whispers of the Old Gods pack and free Arena ticket next week (24th - 30th October) and a Knights of the Frozen Throne pack and second Arena ticket the week after (31st - 5th November).

Finally, there's the ongoing Nemsy Necrofizzle promotion, where you can unlock the alternate Warlock hero by joining a Fireside Brawl at an established location and battling on the same network. This is available now, and will run on past the end of the Halloween event.