"We will NOT be selling loot boxes" says Fatshark as first footage of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 airs

Swedish developer Fatshark has revealed the first gameplay footage for sequel Warhammer: Vermintide 2, confirming Chaos as the new faction though Skaven will return as well.

But perhaps more pertinently Fatshark declared Vermintide 2 will "NOT", capital letters, have loot boxes. "Loot comes from gameplay, not your wallet," Fatshark poster Hedge said on Reddit.

All five heroes from Vermintide 1 will return but this time be able to specialise in one of three 'hero classes'. Think of them as subclasses. Bardin the Dwarf, for example, can be played as a slayer, but while doing so will not be able to use shields.

There will be new weapons and in the gameplay footage the Waywatcher demonstrates one of them, a spear, and to bloody, squelchy effect.

In addition, the loot system is overhauled, there's a new UI, there are new locations and enemies, obviously, and there is mod and dedicated server support.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is due Q1 2018 on PC. There's no sign of console versions yet.

There's a short Q&A from the Vermintide 2 reveal stream on Reddit with other scraps of information should you want them.