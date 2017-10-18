Charming RPG shopkeeper game Moonlighter coming to Switch

How generous of Nintendo Switch to provide ways to talk about games we might already have missed. Today's case in point: Moonlighter, now also coming to Switch (as well as PC, PS4 and Xbox One) next year.

Moonlighter makes you the RPG shopkeeper, putting you in charge of supplying adventurers' very demanding needs while gradually upgrading your inventory and shop and hiring help if you need it. But by night you are an adventurer too, delving into dungeons for more loot to sell as well as to find powerful equipment to keep to yourself.

It's all presented in a charmingly retro way that looks like, and looks to play a lot like, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, which is no bad thing at all.

Moonlighter was not so long ago a Kickstarter campaign by spanish team Digital Sun, where it raised $135k, and has since been taken under the publishing arm of This War of Mine company 11 bit Studios.