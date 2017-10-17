The Yorkshire Games Festival returns this November

The Yorkshire Games Festival is back for a second year, running from November 8th to November 12th, and a full schedule of events has now been revealed.

The five-day festival, which is designed to celebrate games, culture, design, and production, will be held at the The National Science and Media Museum, Bradford, and promises a broad range of special guests, workshops, and master classes.

Its current schedule of speakers includes veteran members of Frontier Developments, Criterion, Ninja Theory, TT Games, and Naughty Dog, among others.

Ninja Theory's commercial director Dominic Matthews will be discussing the challenges of tackling mental illness in Hellblade: Sensua's Sacrifice, for instance, while Frontier's Louise McLennan and Sebastian Hickey will examine Elite Dangerous' user interface design.

Elsewhere, legendary composer David Wise will discuss his 30-year career in video games music, and Martin Korda, who has written for the likes of Destiny 2, FIFA 18: The Journey, and Fable: The Journey, will offer advice for budding writers.

Outside of talks, the show will host a business networking event, Minecraft workshops, a live-action role-playing game called The Displaced, comedy gameshow Wifi Wars, and more. There's a full programme of events over on the official Yorkshire Games Festival website.

Day Pass tickets cost £40 or £35 with concessions, whereas a full festival pass costs £75 or £65 with concessions.