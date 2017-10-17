Sony to release indie game on Nintendo Switch

Sony has announced it will publish an indie game for the Switch - that little console produced by its long-time rival Nintendo.

Tiny Metal, an indie tactical battler, is one of several upcoming games to be published by Unties, Sony Music Entertainment's just-announced game publishing label.

Unties will publish games for PlayStation 4, PSVR, PC and - yes - Switch.

"The name 'Unties' comes from the thought 'to unleash the excellent talents of unique game creators all over the world' and 'setting creators free from the various shackles of game publishing, named from the intention of realising publishing that is freedom of production without restraints'," Sony wrote (thanks, Gematsu).

Other games to be published by Unties include 3D action title Last Standard, survival robot action game Merkava Avalanche (both for PC and unnamed consoles) and rhythm action Deemo Reborn for PS4 and PSVR.