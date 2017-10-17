Shadow of War includes cheeky nod to Assassin's Creed

Back in 2014, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor was accused of copying gameplay animations from Assassin's Creed 2.

Now, sequel Shadow of War includes a cheeky nod to Assassin's Creed in one of its achievements/trophies.

Everything is Permitted is a 30 Gamerscore achievement in Shadow of War which will unlock when you, er, "shame an Assassin until he becomes deranged".

Subtle, much?

Three years ago, Assassin's Creed 2 combat designer Charles Randall called out what he saw as similarities between Mordor's animations and the ones he had worked on in AC2.

"Seriously, can someone tell me how Assassin's Creed 2 code and assets are in this Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor game?" he asked his followers on Twitter. "This is *my* code in that game!"

"I spent two years staring at AC2. I know it when I see it."

Randall later backtracked somewhat, and clarified he was not suggesting theft of any kind. Perhaps, he added, AC was simply used as "heavy reference".

Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War are, of course, all about assassinating enemies. "Everything is Permitted" is a key mantra of the Assassin's creed in Assassin's Creed.

Maybe Assassin's Creed: Origins will include a combat designer locked up in one of its pyramids?